BOAZ — James Bruce Campbell, 62, of Boaz died at 8:25 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
Mr. Campbell was a repairman at an auto body shop and was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by a son, Kendrick Campbell of Mayfield; two brothers, Phillip Campbell of Boaz and Gary Campbell of West Paducah; a sister, Nancy McIntosh of Benton; three grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hurlene Campbell
and Peggy Howard Myrick.
There will be no services or visitation at this time. Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
