RICHMOND, Va. — Dr. James C. Seabury was born in Lynchburg, Virginia, on Nov. 5, 1934, to James Congdon and Sue Watkins Seabury. He grew up primarily in Silver Spring, Maryland, sending the years of World War II in Evanston, Illinois. Dr. Seabury died Oct. 9, 2022, in Richmond, surrounded by his family.
Dr. Seabury attended Davidson College for his freshman year, and then transferred to the University of Virginia. He graduated from the university in June 1956, having been elected to Beta Beta Beta Honor Biological Society in his junior year, and Phi Beta Kappa National Honor Society in his senior year. Dr Seabury graduated from Duke University Medical School in 1960 and completed an internship is Surgery in 1961, and a junior assistant residency in Surgery June of 1962 at Duke.
On Oct. 6, 1962, he and Sallie Sue Hall, a graduate of Duke University School of Nursing, married in her home town of Martinsville, Virginia.
Having volunteered for the United States Air Force Medical Corp at the time of the Berlin Wall Crisis followed by the Cuban Missile Crisis, he went on active-duty on July 1, 1962. He served as a General Surgeon until June 30, 1964, stationed at MacDill Air Force Base, Tampa, Florida. If the United States were to invade Cuba, he had orders to go with our troops to do battle field triage.
Dr. Seabury and his wife returned to Duke University Medical School July 1, 1964, to a Urology residency which he completed June 30, 1967.
Dr. Seabury and his family then moved to Paducah, Kentucky, to join a Urology practice where he practiced for 30 years. In Paducah, he was elected chairman of the Surgery committee at Lourdes Hospital and president of the medical staff at Western Baptist Hospital. He was elected president of the Paducah Medical Society, president of the Kentucky Urological Society, treasurer of the Southeastern Section of the American Urological Association, and president of the Southeastern section. Dr. Seabury was a member of the American Medical Association and a fellow of the American College of Surgeons.
Dr. Seabury retired from practice in June 1997. He and Sallie moved to a boating condominium association on the coast of the Gulf of Mexico in Fort Myers, Florida, to continue their love of sailing. He served as president of their condo association, president of the Boating association, and on the Board of condo community service association.
Dr. Seabury was a long-term sailboat owner, having owned three different boats over a period of 50 years. The last was a Tartan 4100 he bought when he retired. He logged over 97 thousand nautical miles on this boat with trips on the Gulf of Mexico and a seven-week sail to the Southern Bahamas with three other boats.
He is survived by his wife Sallie of 60 years; son, James III and wife, Laurie with their children Mary Katherine Sallie Ann and James IV; daughter, Susan Seabury; and son, Charles, a Urologist, and wife, Julie with their children Amelia and Charles Jr.; and his sister, Kent Seabury Rowe.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be made to the charity of your choice.
