RICHMOND, Va. — Dr. James C. Seabury was born in Lynchburg, Virginia, on Nov. 5, 1934, to James Congdon and Sue Watkins Seabury. He grew up primarily in Silver Spring, Maryland, sending the years of World War II in Evanston, Illinois. Dr. Seabury died Oct. 9, 2022, in Richmond, surrounded by his family.

Dr. Seabury attended Davidson College for his freshman year, and then transferred to the University of Virginia. He graduated from the university in June 1956, having been elected to Beta Beta Beta Honor Biological Society in his junior year, and Phi Beta Kappa National Honor Society in his senior year. Dr Seabury graduated from Duke University Medical School in 1960 and completed an internship is Surgery in 1961, and a junior assistant residency in Surgery June of 1962 at Duke.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In