MELBER — James C. Mills, 77, of Melber, passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Parkview Nursing & Rehab Center.
He was a member of Owens Chapel United Methodist Church and a Kentucky Colonel. James was a proud U.S. Army Veteran having served for 35 years with outstanding meritorious achievements and retiring as a Lt. Colonel. He was an avid deer hunter and enjoyed the many hunting trips with his son. James loved being outdoors and spending many hours on his golf cart checking things out.
Survivors include one daughter, Paulette (David) Wolk of Leavenworth, Kansas; one son Tim (Cindy) Mills of Panama Beach, Florida.
Preceding in death were his wife, Ruth Delene Mills; parents, Clarence Mills and Ruby Edith Baldwin Mills; and one sister, Marilyn Frazier.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at the Owens Chapel United Methodist Church with Rev. Randy Story officiating. Visitation will be held 5-8 p.m. Monday, June 20, 2022, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home and after 9 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Burial to follow at Owens Chapel Cemetery with full military Honors.
Expression of sympathy may be made to the Owens Chapel United Methodist Church, 1408 Owens Chapel Road, Melber, KY 42069.
Arrangements made by the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
