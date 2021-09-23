James C. “Jim” Tidwell, 93, of Paducah, passed away at the home of his daughter, Nancy, in Lexington, on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.
Mr. Tidwell was born Sept. 9, 1928 in Louisville, to the late Charles and Lucille Sanders Tidwell. He went to St. Leo High School in Chicago, Illinois and received his BS in Engineering from Tri-State College in Angola Indiana. He served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953. Jim began his career as president and general manager of CTS of Paducah from 1965 to 1977. He was then city manager for the city of Paducah from 1977 to 1981, administrative manager for the Hammett Company from 1981 to 1984, administrative manager for Igert Industries from 1984 to 1987, an independent insurance agent from 1987 to 1990, an employee health insurance manager for Lourdes Hospital from 1990 to 1994. Jim was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church and served as parish administrator from 1994 until his retirement on June 30, 2005.
He was a past Rotary Club member, payroll deduction program chairman for Paducah Community Chest from 1968 to 1974, served on the Family Service Board from 1968 to 1994 and 2008 to 2010 and was chairman from 1991 to 1994, he was the Greater Paducah Industrial Development administrator and chairman from 1978 to 1980, a board member of Forest Hills Village from 1984 to 2019 and chairman from 2006 to 2019, a member of the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce from 1994 to 2019 and a member of the Lourdes Auxiliary from 2010 to 2018.
Jim is survived by his daughter, Nancy Randall of Lexington; two granddaughters, Katie Randall and Holly Randall, both of Lexington; a great-granddaughter, Hayden Randall; two brothers, William Arliskas of California and Andrew Arliskas of Aurora, Illinois; several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy I. Lorenz Tidwell; a son, David E. Tidwell; a son-in-law, Dale Randall.
A Christ follower “Papa Bear,” Jim used his gifts of hospitality and humor to make everyone laugh, feel loved and wanted.
A funeral mass will be held at noon Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church with Rev. Brad Whistle officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Kenton Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the service hour of noon Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in the Hospitality Room at St. Thomas More Catholic Church.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to, St. Thomas More Catholic Church 5645 Blandville Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
