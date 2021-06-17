PRINCETON — James Bruce McEuen, 88, died peacefully on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Ashton Grove Senior Living in Georgetown, Kentucky. Until recently, he had lived in Princeton, his home since 1960.
Born in Marion, Bruce graduated from Marion High School and attended Murray State College. He taught 4th grade in the Crittenden County Public Schools in 1955, after which he served two years in the U.S. Army JAG Corps with the 39th Engineer Group at Rheinland Kaserne, Germany. Following a brief stint at U.S. Steel in Gary, Indiana, he made his life’s work for 40 years in sales, leasing, and management at Trice Hughes Chevrolet Inc. in Princeton.
An active member of First Baptist Church since 1960, Bruce served as chairman of the deacons for many years, oversaw the Sunday morning nursery, and sat on numerous committees. He had a lifelong commitment to Christian outreach, visiting newcomers to the area, driving the church bus, and proudly distributing copies of the church’s history book. His public service included several terms on the Caldwell County School Board.
He loved beach vacations, fresh seafood of all kinds, international travel, and following his children’s high school sports and marching band activities. He was known widely for his generosity, work ethic, and love of family.
He is survived by his only brother, Randal McEuen (Sharon), of Hobart, Indiana; a daughter, Melissa McEuen (Edward Stanton), of Lexington; two sons, Kevin McEuen (Susie), of Carmel, Indiana, and Kelly Brown McEuen (Megan), of Georgetown; grandchildren, William Samuel Mentelle McEuen, Mina James McEuen, Ben Miller, and Elizabeth Cluxton of Georgetown; Daniel Stanton of Los Angeles; Carlos Stanton of New York; Chris Estridge of Indianapolis; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 53 years, Peggy Brown McEuen; his parents, Everett and Lorene McEuen; and his adoptive mother, Lela Brown Sisk.
Visitation will be at Morgan’s Funeral Home in Princeton on 4 — 8 p.m. Friday. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Morgan’s Funeral Home, with Dr. Bill Tichenor officiating. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery in Marion.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or any child welfare organization devoted to Bruce’s abiding concern for “young boys and girls left without one or both parents.”
You may light a candle or leave a message for the family at www.mor
