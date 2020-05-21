BENTON — James “Dave” Brewer, 79, of Benton, previously of Eatonton, Georgia, died on Monday, May 18, 2020, at Marshall County Hospital.
He was a member of Briensburg Church of Christ. He worked for many years in sales with Starks Brothers Mobile Homes and Lubrication Engineers.
Mr. Brewer is survived by his wife of 37 years, Verna Dotson Brewer of Benton; three daughters; two sons; one sister; three brothers; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Brewer and Eloise Youngblood; and a sister.
A private family graveside service will be held Friday at Union Hill Cemetery in Benton. Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr is in charge of arrangements.
A Celebration of Life mobile visitation will be held for any friends or family not able to attend services due to Covid-19 restrictions. Arrive at the Union Hill Church of Christ parking lot off of Union Hill Road by 2:15 p.m. Friday and a staff member of the funeral home will direct you.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Briensburg Church of Christ Youth Group, 2349 Benton-Briensburg Road, Benton, KY 42025.
You may show your support by joining the Hugs from Home program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Visit www.filbeckandcann.com to share a hug, leave a message or light a candle in Mr. Brewer’s memory.
