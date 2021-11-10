James Edward Bell, 84, of West Paducah, died at 8:31 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.

He was a member of Bethel Christian Church and a former member of Oakalone Christian Church. He was a retiree from Martin Marietta Energy Systems.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Stella Lovelace Bell; one son, James Bell II, of West Paducah; one daughter, Sharla Bell Harris, of Ellenwood, Georgia; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one brother, Billy Joe Bell, of West Paducah; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Arlene Delaine Bell; and three brothers. His parents were Clarence Bell and Birdie Mitchell Bell.

Funeral services have been scheduled at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Bethel Christian Church of Kevil, with Nate Hillebrand and Rev. Benny Heady officiating. Entombment will follow in Maplelawn Park Cemetery.

Friend may also call from 9 — 11 a.m. at the church on Saturday.

All attendees are required to wear masks.

The service will be live streamed beginning at 10:50 a.m. on Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home, LLC Facebook page.

Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

