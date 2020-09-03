LA CENTER — James Auvie Pace Jr., 82, of La Center, went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Baptist Health Paducah.
He was a graduate of Ballard Memorial High School where he was an active member of FFA and a Kentucky State Farmer. He went on to graduate from Murray State University with a Bachelor of Science and Agriculture Degree. He was one of the original founders of the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity. He was a lifelong successful farmer in Ballard County and an active member of Bandana Baptist Church.
Previously he served on the Board of Directors at the Ballard Telephone Company and was active on many agricultural committees. He and his wife were world travelers and loved to share their traveling experiences. They had been blessed to travel to all 50 states and six of the seven continents.
Jimmie is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Mary Allen Pace, and four children, Allen Pace and wife Rhonda of La Center, Susan Bodell and husband Martin of Bandana, Sarah Smith and husband David of La Center, and Sonya Wooldridge and husband James of Louisville. He was blessed with nine grandchildren, Charles Allen Bodell, and wife Lindsey, Stephanie Steele and husband Wes, Chris Bodell, Allison Campbell and husband Jacob, Carlie Pace, Haley Bohn, Jarrett Pace, Annie Wooldridge and Cole Wooldridge. Three wonderful great grandchildren, Sutton Steele, Charlee Shea Bodell, and Stokley Steele.
He is preceded in death by his parents, James Auvie and Mary Elizabeth (Lane) Pace, and his older brother, Bobby Allen Pace.
A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020 at La Center Cemetery with Rev. Brian Lingle officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Gideon’s International, P.O. Box 10, Kevil, KY 42053 or Bandana Baptist Church, P.O. Box 87, Bandana, KY 42022.
Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center is handling arrangements.
Messages of condolence for the family may be left at morrowfuneralchapel.com.
