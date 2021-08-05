HARDIN — James B. Anderson, 76, of Hardin, died at 1:35 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at the Kay & Ray Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
He was a member of Northside Baptist Church and retired from Rand McNally as a supervisor. He also worked for CFSB.
He is survived by his wife, Addie Knowles Anderson; three sons, Jamie Anderson of Frankfort, Derrick Anderson of Versailles, and Edwin Petie Clark of Danville; two daughters, Jennifer Carey of Lawrenceburg and Stella Rowan of Lexington; a sister, Judy Yann of Nonesuch; 15 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
His parents were Henry Clay Anderson and Beatrice West Anderson.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Northside Baptist Church with Brett Miles officiating. Friends may visit after 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
