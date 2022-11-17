NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — James Alvie Abell passed away peacefully at his home in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, on Nov. 6, 2022.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Abell; his two children, Jeffrey Abell of Baltimore, Maryland; and Lisa Gross of Dallas Texas; a son-in-law, Chad Gross and granddaughter Regan Gross of Dallas, Texas; his sister, Judith Ramage and brother-in-law, Dr. Thomas Ramage of Roswell, New Mexico, and four nephews Kyle, Kevin, Kegan and Khory Ramage; sister-in-law Carla Abell of Brookport, Illinois, and two nieces Lorie Walters and Shanna Looney.

