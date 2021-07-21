HERMITAGE, Tenn. — James Allen Sims was born on Sept. 9, 1939, in Milburn, to the late Vester and Etta Sims. He died on Sunday, July 18, 2021, in Hermitage.
Jim was a U.S. Army veteran, retired from the Tennessee Valley Authority and last lived in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee.
Jim is survived by his wife of 59 years, Saundra Sims; three children, Hans (Carrie) Sims, Hunter and Halah (David) Cox; four grandchildren; and eight nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Glen and Wayne; daughter, Heidi; and niece, Brandi.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah.
Graveside services to follow at Obion County Memorial Gardens in South Fulton, Tennessee.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations made to New Pathways for Children, 3311 Shaw Road, Melber, KY 42069; or MCGA of Nashville, 4954 Hopedale Road, Nashville, TN 37211.
You may also leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
