James Allen Cozart, 87, of Paducah, formerly of Boaz, Illinois, died Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He is survived by two daughters, Stacy Bertrand and Michelle Skelton both of Paducah; five grandchildren, Will Kern, Melissa Roberts, Alex Bertrand, Matt Bertrand, and Cidney Bertrand; and three great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Cozart; his son-in-law, Daniel Bertrand; his parents, Omar and Bessie Cozart; a son, Willie LaGore; two brothers, Kenneth and Cletus Cozart; and one sister, Ludene Wilcox.
A celebration of life supper will be 3 p.m. Saturday May 28, 2022, at the home of daughter, Stacy Bertrand.
Lindsey Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.