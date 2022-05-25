James Allen Cozart, 87, of Paducah, formerly of Boaz, Illinois, died Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.

He is survived by two daughters, Stacy Bertrand and Michelle Skelton both of Paducah; five grandchildren, Will Kern, Melissa Roberts, Alex Bertrand, Matt Bertrand, and Cidney Bertrand; and three great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Cozart; his son-in-law, Daniel Bertrand; his parents, Omar and Bessie Cozart; a son, Willie LaGore; two brothers, Kenneth and Cletus Cozart; and one sister, Ludene Wilcox.

A celebration of life supper will be 3 p.m. Saturday May 28, 2022, at the home of daughter, Stacy Bertrand.

Lindsey Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

