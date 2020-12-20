Going Home at (age 89) Train Pulled in and he got on Board
James Allen Bracken June 15, 1931 — December 11, 2020
James “Jackrabbit “Allen Bracken from La Center, passed on December 11, 2020, at River Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Niles, Michigan.
He retired from Superior Steel Mill in Benton Harbor, Michigan. He attended and sang in the St. Mark Baptist Church in Benton Harbor. He enjoyed fishing, singing in the choir, and telling stories. He was known among his friends and family as “the Michigan Governor.
He is survived by one son Martin Bracken of La Center; a daughter-in-law, Sandra Bracken; and a host of nieces and nephews, four grandchildren, LaShawnda Wright, Nikki McCauley, Christopher Thomas, and Renee Merriweather; and several great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Arthur Allen, and Emma Davis; parents, Benjamin Bracken and Mary France Amonia Allen-Hale; siblings, Beatrice Marie Bonari-Johnson Yates, Edna Lee Bonari-Johnson Brown, Lawless Charlie (Buster) Bonari-Johnson, Reece May Bracken-Harris, Emma Jean Bracken, Benjamin Franklin D. Roosevelt Bracken, Nina Lynn Hale, and Elion Evyone Hale.
A Memorial Service will be held later.
Morrow Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.
