LA CENTER — James Allen Bracken passed away December 11, 2020, at River Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Niles, Michigan.
He retired from Superior Steel Mill in Benton Harbor, Michigan. He attended and sang in the St. Mark Baptist Church in Benton Harbor. He enjoyed fishing, singing in the choir, known among his friends and family as “the Governor or Jack Rabbit” Bracken.
James is survived by one son, Martin Bracken of La Center; a daughter-in-law, Sandra Bracken; four grandchildren, LaShawnda Wright, Nikki McCauley, Christopher Thomas, Renee Merriweather; several great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Amonia Johnson Bracken; two sons, James Bracken Jr. and Kenneth Bracken; former wife and his son’s mother, Wanda Stone of Ballard County; two brothers, Benjamin Bracken and Buster Bracken; four sisters, Recee Mae Harris, Nina Lynn Hale, Emma Mae Bracken, and Edna Lindsey.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Morrow Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
Messages of condolence for the family may be left at morrowfuneralchapel.com.
