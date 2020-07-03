MAYFIELD — Former Mayfield Messenger Editor James A. (Jim) Abernathy, 70, of Mayfield, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at his home, following a long battle with several illnesses.
He is survived by his wife of almost 41 years, Jennifer Kaler Abernathy. They were married July 14, 1979. Also surviving are a daughter, Abigail Abernathy Sykes (Joshua), a granddaughter, Nola Rayne Sykes, and a grandson, Nash Boone Sykes, all of Hazel; and a sister, Anna Faye Vowell of Hickman.
He was preceded in death by his father, Littleton Boone (Red) Abernathy, Jr.; his mother, Dorothy McCormick Abernathy; and a brother, Billy Terrell Abernathy.
Jim started his journalism career as a paperboy for the Hickman Courier, working for Roe and Lee Gardner in his hometown of Hickman. He graduated in 1971 from Murray State University with a Bachelor of Science in Journalism. After graduating, Harry Lee Waterfield hired Jim as editor of his weekly owned newspaper, the Hickman County Gazette in Clinton.
In April 1974, he was hired by Publisher Ray Edwards at the then-daily Mayfield Messenger as a reporter/photographer and later as farm editor.
Jim became the Messenger’s news editor in December 2003. He retired February 28, 2014, just two months shy of having worked for the Messenger for 40 years. He truly loved all his different positions at these three newspapers. The staff was always like family to him.
Jim was a member Lynnville Church of Christ; as per his request, there will be no formal service. His remains will later be buried by the family in the Spring Creek Cemetery.
Condolences can be made in memory of Jim Abernathy by donating to the New Pathways for Children, P.O. Box 10, Melber, Ky., 42069-0010.
