James A. Bowland, 89, of Paducah, passed away at his home Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
He was an electrician and member of IBEW Lu 816 in Paducah. He was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by three children, Mike (Gale Reed) Bowland, Steve (Vivian) Bowland and Patti (David) Hancock; seven grandchildren, Michael Rhea (Melissa) Bowland, Buffy (Dave) Grimshaw, Brian (Kelli) Bowland, Todd Bowland, Matthew (Leah) Bowland, Seth (Lisa) Hancock, Anne (Will) Cox; 13 great-grandchildren, Aaron (Samantha) Bowland, Ashley Bowland, Ethan Bowland, Hoyt Grimshaw, Chase Grimshaw, Bailey Bowland, Adelle Bowland, Callie Bowland, Fletcher Hancock, Mary Charlotte Hancock, Colleen Cox, Liam Cox and Landry Grimshaw; one great-great-grandchild; Caroline Rose Bowland.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marshall and Adelle Fox Bowland; and his wife of 67 years, Bettie Rouse Bowland.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Rosebower Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Chris Moore officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cassidy’s Cause, 6075 Clinton Road, Paducah, KY. 42001.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. On-line condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
