WINGO — Jade Alexis Suthard Zimmerman, 21, of Wingo, died at 5:02 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield.
She is survived by her parents, Roger & Wendy Suthard Gough of Wingo; three sisters, Ashley Riehl of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Jessica Gough of Cunningham, and Alyssa Landris of Hickory; her grandparents, Johnny & Barbara Suthard of Wingo; her father, James A. Zimmerman of Fredericksburg, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Truett & Betty Suthard, and Clayton & Mary K. Saxon.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 27, 2022, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with Rev. Joey Green officiating. Burial will follow in the Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 — 7 p.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
Pallbearers will be Troy Riehl, Alex Duncan, and Lucas Landis.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the LeBonheur Children’s Hospital, 848 Adams Avenue, Memphis, TN 38103.
