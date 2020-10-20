METROPOLIS, Ill. — Jada Kennedy, 59, of Metropolis, passed away at 10:12 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family.
Graveside services will be held at noon on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Metropolis Memorial Gardens with Steve Karraker officiating.
Jada was a lifelong member of the Lord’s church and was a retired assembly line worker.
Jada is survived by her brother, Greg Kennedy and wife Mary; nieces and nephews, Nicole Kennedy, Austin Kennedy and wife Katy, Amber Kennedy and Corey, Josh Kennedy and wife Jillian, Colby Kennedy and wife Kortney, Matthew Kennedy and wife Cassie; 15 great-nieces and great-nephews; special friends, Keith and Jane Rogers.
Jada was preceded in death by her parents, Dale and Barbara Kennedy; brothers, Roger Kennedy and Brad Kennedy.
Memorials may be made in Jada’s name to Metropolis Church of Christ, 3003 North US 45 Road, Metropolis, Illinois 62960.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.aikins
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.