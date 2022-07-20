BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — Jacquelyn R. Pack, 94, went to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ, while in the company of her close friend, Cathy Burkhead of Paducah, Kentucky, and listening to her beloved hymns, on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Jackie was born in 1928, in Whitesville, West Virginia, to the late Edward Van Howell & Frances Kenney Howell. It was in her very early age that at their family dinner table, she would play imaginary piano keys. She was quickly promoted to playing for the church services where her father preached.
After achieving a B.S. degree in French, she became a music teacher, a school principal, a singer and piano player in glamorous cocktail lounges and restaurants in San Diego. She spent the last 30 years as the Minister of Music at Johnson’s Chapel United Methodist Church, and working at Shuff’s Music in Franklin as their sheet music manager. She also directed two community senior choirs in Franklin, TN. She spent the last three years in the loving care of her daughter and son-in-law, Kenny & Heather Suggs, in Paducah, Kentucky.
Jackie’s most favorite thing to do was play the piano, especially in church. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and always had a joke ready to tell. She was a very charismatic person and people were drawn to her beauty, intelligence and charm. But her main purpose in life was to serve Jesus and to glorify God with her gift of music. She brought joy into the lives of many people who would sit and listen to her play. She played from her heart which was full of love for her Redeemer.
Jackie was preceded in death by her first husband, Donald C. Oakley; her siblings, David (Melvin) Howell and Carroll Howell; and her nephew, Phillip Rock.
Jackie was survived by her daughter, Heather (Kenny) Suggs, and grandchildren (Jeffrey Joel Vance, James Lee Vance, Jr., Megan E. Vance); her son, Mark Ryther Oakley and grandchildren (Eric Eugene Oakley and Jacquelyn Huff); and her son, Craig (Josie) Oakley and grandchildren (Michael Oakley and Rosanna Nykanen); and eight great-grandchildren. In addition, her beloved cousins Judy Bell and Bob Fenimore.
The Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Johnson’s Chapel UMC, in Brentwood, TN. The Rev. Chelli Jones will be conducting the service which will be at 2 p.m., with the burial on the grounds afterward. Brentwood Rousch Patton is the Funeral Home.
It was Jackie’s wish that memorials go to the Ramp Ministry at Reidland United Methodist Church, 5515 Reidland Rd., Paducah, KY 42003.
