Miss Jacquelyn Denise “Jackie” Ridenour, 54, of Water Valley, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 5:19 a.m. at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center.
She was a member of the Mayfield Apostolic Church; She had previously worked for Mills Manor, Mattel Inc., and as a Culinary Chef for Harrah’s Casino.
Miss Ridenour is survived by her mother, Armetha Faulkner Ridenour, of Pryorsburg; her brother, Chris Ridenour, of Pryorsburg; her good friend, Cherie Worley, of Water Valley.
She was preceded in death by her father, Dennis Dale Ridenour.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Mt. Olive Methodist Church in Pryorsburg, with Rev. Keith Osborne and Rev. Josh Oliver officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Olive Church Cemetery. Friends may call after 11 a.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020, at the Mt. Olive Methodist Church in Pryorsburg.
The Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield, Ky is in charge of arrangements.
