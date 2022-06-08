Jacqueline Yvonne Stafford Huddleston Bowling, 92, of Paducah (native of Tazewell County, Virginia) died Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
She was a member of Fountain Avenue United Methodist Church, a member and past president of the United Methodist Women of Fountain Avenue and a former kindergarten teacher at The Fountain Avenue Church Kindergarten and Nursery School. She was a dedicated volunteer at Mercy-Lourdes Hospital Auxiliary, where she gave 17,000 hours of volunteer service, served two terms as president and served as chairman of the information desk.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Edward Bowling; son, Mack Melvin Bowling; daughter, Lynda Ellen Bowling; father, Edward Easley Stafford; mother, Dora Ellen Jones Huddleston; and adoptive father, William Pack Huddleston; one brother, Jack Alvin Stafford; and one stepsister, Betty Huddleston Kell.
Survivors include two sons, William Edward Bowling “Bill” (Debbie) and George Randolph Bowling “Randy” (Sue) of Paducah; five grandchildren, Courtney Spencer (Jonathan), Ashley York (Russell), Christin Wadley (Thomas), Brittany Bowling (Nick) and Sarah Bowling; and seven great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at a later date at Grandview Memory Gardens in Bluefield, Virginia.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the Lourdes Auxiliary in memory of Jackie Bowling, Mercy Health-Lourdes Auxiliary, 1530 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, Kentucky 42001.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.