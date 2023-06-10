Jacqueline “Jackie” Myatt, 80, of Paducah, died Thursday, June 8, 2023, at the Ray and Kay Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
Jacqueline “Jackie” Myatt, 80, of Paducah, died Thursday, June 8, 2023, at the Ray and Kay Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
Jackie was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith
Jackie is survived by two children, Tanna Myatt of Paducah and Terry Myatt of Paducah; three siblings, Bobby Armstrong, Carolyn Marshall, and Dorothy Travis; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding Jackie in death is her husband, John Myatt; her parents, Joe and Lenora Armstrong; and one sister.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Lindsey Funeral Home interment to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Friends may call 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Wednesday, at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to any breast cancer organization.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
