Jacqueline Marie Brooks, 58, of Paducah, transitioned from her earthly home at 11:08 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Jacqueline united with the House of Hope Ministries under the pastorate of Reverend Michael Pryor and later attended Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. She was previously employed as a cook at Logan’s, Golden Corral and Applebee’s restaurants.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Brooks Jr. and Marsha Ann Maxwell Brooks; paternal grandparents, Claraella Henderson Maxwell and Harry Edward Maxwell Sr.; maternal grandparents, Clarence Brooks Sr. and Shirley D. Jenkins; several aunts and uncles; godchildren, Dantonio Halliburton and Ronisha Duboise; and devoted companion, Victor “Chico” Rutledge.
She is survived by two sons, Cory B. Brooks and Jason Brooks, both of Paducah; one daughter, Tiara Brooks of Louisville; two grandsons, Coryon Kiya Brooks and Bra’Jon Ja’Cory Brooks, both of Paducah; one brother, Clarence Edward Brooks III of Lexington; one niece, Jennifer Joseph of Louisville, one nephew, Jerome Joseph of Nashville, Tennessee; three uncles, James Kenneth (Jean) Maxwell of Paducah, Joseph (Jill) Maxwell of South Carolina and George (Debra) Maxwell of Murray; two aunts, Gertrude (Frank) Howard of Evansville, Indiana, and Harriet Moody of Marietta, Georgia; godmother and best friend, Zella Lawrence of Nashville, Tennessee; godchildren, Dantrimica Duboise of Nashville, Tennessee, Ebony Crim of Lexington, Breanna Williams and Isaiha Williams, both of Paducah, Cheyenne Davis and Hunter Davis, both of Johnson City, Tennessee; and several cousins.
Funeral services are scheduled for noon Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church with Reverend Michael Wade officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Friends may call Monday at the church from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour.
Masks are required for all attendees.
Pettus Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
