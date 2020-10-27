Jacqueline Julia Fish Byrd, 93, of Paducah, passed away on October 22, 2020, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center at Lourdes. Jackie was born on October 10, 1927, at the Mason’s Hospital in Murray. She graduated from E. W. Grove High School, Paris, Tennessee; attended Rhodes College (Southwestern), Memphis, Tennessee; graduated from the University of Kentucky; and received a master’s degree from Murray State University. Jackie taught math, history, and science at Clark Elementary, Brazelton Jr. High School, Heath High School, and Reidland High School. For several years, she was a bookkeeper for her husband’s law practice.
Jackie’s greatest joys were her Church and her family. As a devoted member of Broadway United Methodist Church since 1951, she was a Sunday School teacher; a member of the choir; a member and president of the United Methodist Women; facilitator of prayer retreats; and a volunteer with Mother’s Day Out, POPS, and the KEYS II afterschool program. Jackie was interested in genealogy and was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and a lifetime member of the General Society of Mayflower Descendants.
Survivors include children, William Bellew Byrd Jr. and wife Connie of Paducah, Richard Marshall Byrd and wife Elizabeth Haroldett of Covington, and Mary Byrd Ferrara and husband Chris of Nashville, Tennessee; grandchildren, Julia Byrd Tapp, William Bellew Byrd III, Rachel Graham Byrd, John Martin Ferrara, and Richard Byrd Ferrara; stepgrandchildren, Allison Redden, Vanessa Cochran, and Maureen Mitchell; five great-grandchildren; 10 stepgreat-grandchildren; sister Carol Hannan; and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, William Bellew Byrd; her parents, Dr. Richard Graham Fish and Leila Eleanor Maddox Fish; and sisters, Bernadine Fish Lay (Ken), Leila Fenton Fish, and Joann Doone Fish Reagan (Charles). In addition to her family, she was very blessed to have the help of her good friends Diana Clark and Michelle Baxter through the years.
There will be no visitation. The family will have private services at a later date when they may gather.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Broadway United Methodist Church, 701 Broadway, Paducah, KY 42001 or to the charity of your choice.
