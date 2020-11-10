Jacqueline (Jackie) Meredith Mitchell Prater completed her life of service late Saturday night, November 7, 2020, at Calvert City Convalescent Center. Born in Paducah on August 22, 1936, she was the third daughter of Talmadge and Willie Mitchell. The Mitchell family left Paducah when Jackie was 9, and returned in 1952.
Jackie was a graduate of Tilghman High School in the class of 1954, and Murray State College with a BS in Elementary Education in 1958. While an undergraduate at Murray, she was a member of Alpha Sigma Alpha, YMCA, President of ACE, served on the BSU Executive Committee, and was listed in Who’s Who in American Colleges and Universities. Jackie later earned her MA degree after Murray became a university.
In 1958, Jacqueline became the wife of Joe Dyer Pool from Princeton and began her teaching career wherever her husband pastored. After Joe Pool’s untimely death in 1969, Jackie relocated in Murray, where she served the university as assistant dean of women.
While serving at the university Jackie met and married Jesse Lewis Prater, an engineer from Calvert City. Upon marrying Lew, the new Mrs. Prater became the mother of three small children whom she lovingly and devotedly raised to productive adulthood. During this period of her life, Jackie served her family, her community, her church, and the school system as a substitute teacher.
Later Jackie became an outstanding teacher at Benton and Sharpe Elementary. Her educational influence continued after retirement as she served the county’s children from 2003-2014 as a member of the Marshall County Board of Education.
Upon moving to Calvert City in 1971, Jackie immediately became an active member of First Baptist Church of Calvert City. She served as Bible School director, Sunday school teacher, choir member, and member of numerous standing and ad hoc committees.
Surviving are son, Jeffrey Wayne Prater of Benton (Mitzi); daughters, Cindy Louann Morris (Don) of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Kimberly Jo Ries (David) of Mount Vernon. Surviving also are grandchildren Jeremy Morris and Brandon Morris of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Miranda Blocker (Aaron) of Louisville, Laurel Kimbrell (Michael) of Benton, Andrew David Ries (Kierstyn) of Mount Vernon, Indiana, and Jacob Matthew Ries (Catlin), Mount Vernon, Indiana, and one great-grandson, Linken Ries, four nieces, and one sister-in-law.
In addition to her parents, Jackie was preceded in death by her husband Jesse Lewis Prater, her first husband, Joe Dyer Pool, and two older sisters, Frances Mitchell Carter and Nellie Douglas Mitchell Jones.
A graveside service celebrating the life and service of Jacqueline Prater will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Calvert City Cemetery. Rev. Dr. Jim Ewing will officiate.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Joe Dyer Pool Memorial Scholarship fund in care of Murray State University, the Building Fund of First Baptist Church of Calvert City, or The Gideons International.
Collier Funeral Home and Crematory of Benton is in charge of arrangements.
