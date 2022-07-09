Jacqueline Hayden Graham peacefully left us on July 6, 2022, to be with her Lord and Savior. Anyone who knew Jackie knows that she surely now has a front row seat in Heaven. Her devotion to doing the Lord’s work was a lifelong crusade second only to praising Jesus Christ for His blessings. Jackie loved praying to Him, singing about Him, and worshiping Him.
Jackie was born in Paducah to Aara and Ambrose Hayden. This is where she raised her four children. She was adamant about them attending church and spending Sunday with family. Jackie worked hard to provide her children with two important things — roots and wings.
Jackie met Jerry Graham, father of three, in Murray, and they were married. This is when she made Murray her home and later joined Northside Baptist.
Jackie’s devotion to her church and community has brought her closer to God and she has waited with earnest anticipation to join her loved ones who have gone before her. She is preceded in death by husband, Jerry Graham; son, Phillip Thompson; daughter, Sandra Butler; brothers, Donnie, Jimmy, Billy, and Richard Hayden; brother-in-law, Pete Wooley; most recently, Jackie mourned the passing of sister Phyliss Wooley and her best friend/prayer partner/companion in Christ for over 20 years, William Earl Neale.
Jackie is survived by her daughters, Felicia X. Fisher, Dana Provo (John), LaDon Berlin, Kristi Hopkins (Chris); and son Tim Graham. She had 11 grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday, July 11, 2022, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Pastor Brett Miles officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 2 - 4 p.m. Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the Lone Oak Chapel.
Special thanks of gratitude go out to Jackie’s neighbors and friends, especially Carrye Webb, Jennifer Swatzell, Teresa Bean, and Mindy with Hospice, as well as the entire congregation at Northside Baptist Church in Murray, for their care and companionship. Also, thanks to Pastor Brett Miles and his family for being a constant blessing in every way.
Jackie prayed that in lieu of flowers, donations would be made to the Anna Mae Owen Hospice House, 1959 SR 94 West, Murray, KY 42071; or to Northside Baptist Church, 884 Radio Rd. Almo, KY 42020.
You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
