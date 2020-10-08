MAYFIELD — Jacqueline Charlene Parrott, 78, of Mayfield, died at 9:29 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at her home.
She was a member of His House Ministries and a retired department manager from Wal-Mart in Mayfield.
She is survived by four daughters, Benita (Ricky Ward) Matthews, Fredonia, Audrey Collins, Orlando, Florida, Teresa Gee, Arlington, Virginia, Tammy (William DeLapp) McCary, Mayfield; one son, Gregory McCary, Mayfield; two brothers; Les McCary, Mayfield, and Samuel McCary, Louisville; nine grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Parrott; parents, William E. and Clary Hobbs McCary; a brother, William McCary, Jr.; and one grandson, Robert Matthews.
Graveside services for Jacqueline Parrott will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday at the Highland Park Cemetery in Mayfield with Rev. Stephen Boyken officiating. Friends may call from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
