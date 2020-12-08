MAYFIELD — Jackie Wayne Cope, 57, of Mayfield, passed away at 11 p.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020, at his residence.
He was of the Baptist Faith, and had previously worked for Treas Lumber Company and Fisher Price.
Mr. Cope is survived by four sisters, Brenda (Mark) Buster of Mayfield; Sheila Stone of South Fulton; Laura (Tim) Glover of Paducah; and Judy Clark of Paducah; his nieces & nephews, Amanda (Michael) Hayes of Mayfield, and Robin, Andrew, Cheryl, and James all of Paducah.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Cope; brother, Jimmy D. Cope; brother-in-law, Gerald Stone; and parents, John T. & Shirley Jean Moss Cope.
A Private Family Graveside Memorial Service will be held at the New Home Baptist Church Cemetery in Golo, with Rev. Ronnie Stinson Sr. officiating.
