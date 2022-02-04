Jackie Waltmon Reed, 83, of Paducah, passed away at 3 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah. She was born on Oct. 7, 1938, in Paducah to the late Raliegh Melvin Waltmon and Alice Alberta King Waltmon. Jackie was a member of Southland Baptist Temple where she served as a door greeter. She was a 1956 graduate of Lone Oak High School.
Jackie is survived by a daughter, Cyndi Gillingham and husband, Kenneth, of Paducah; son, Charles Alan Jackson, of Paducah; two stepdaughters, Gayle Klope and husband, Terry and Laura Holshouser; grandson, Justin Edwards and wife, Trish; step-grandson, Kevin Gillingham and wife, Tricia; one great granddaughter, Isabelle Edwards; one step-great grandson, Kyle Gillingham; several step-grandchildren, several step-great grandchildren and cousins; one niece and one nephew.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Neal Reed; brother, David Waltmon; and her parents.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Jimmy Franks officiating.
Visitation will begin at noon Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to, The McGangster’s, c/o Lone Oak Animal Clinic, 125 Augusta Ave., Paducah, KY 42003.
You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
