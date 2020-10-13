PRYORSBURG — Jackie Edwin Richardson, 41, of Pryorsburg, died on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
Mr. Richardson is survived by his mother, Carlien Plaster West of Pryorsburg; a brother, Johnny West of Mayfield; two sisters, Tracy Scheel of Symsonia and Melanie West Lamm of Boaz; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Richard West; and a brother.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with Randy Lamm officiating. Burial will follow in the Highland Park Cemetery.
Friends may call after 4 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at the funeral home.
