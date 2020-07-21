LOWES — Jackie Ann Manning, 62, of Lowes, died at 3:14 a.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield.
She was a member of the Mount Olivet Baptist Church in Lowes.
She is survived by her parents, Jack and Nancy Smith Wilkerson of Lowes; two brothers, Greg and Richie Wilkerson, both of Lowes; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by husband, John Manning; and a son, Derrick Manning.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with the Revs. Paul Wilkerson and Tim Ivey officiating. Burial will follow in the Lowes Cemetery.
Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.