MAYFIELD — Jackie Lynn Dowdy, 56, of Mayfield, passed away at 6:44 p.m., Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield.
Jackie was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church and worked at Calvert City Metals & Alloys. Jackie graduated from Mayfield High School in 1983 where he played football and baseball during his high school days and remained an avid Mayfield Football fan until his passing. An avid golfer Jackie was the “2016 Benton Country Club — Club Champion,” but his true passion was the loves of his life — his family and grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Heath Dowdy of Mayfield; four daughters, Jessica (Jake) Robinson of Mayfield, Amber (Josh) Regan of Symsonia, Kynzie (Damonte Wilson) Emery of Paducah, Kayla Emery of Mayfield; mother, Delores Jean Dowdy of Mayfield; sister, Linda (Chuck) Clark of Mayfield; grandchildren, Lillie Reed, Jordon Regan, Olivia Robinson, Harper Regan and Willow Regan; nephew, Austin (Kali) Clark; niece, Taylor Clark; and great-nephew and niece, Luke and Louella Clark.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Dowdy, and a daughter, Heather Emery.
A Celebration of Life Service for Jackie will be held at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield. Rev. Ronnie Stinson Jr. and Rev. Ronnie Stinson Sr. will officiate. Friends are invited to call between 2:30-4 p.m. Wednesday at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Mayfield High School Football Program, c/o Mayfield High School, 700 Douthitt St., Mayfield, KY 42066.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.