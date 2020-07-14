CALVERT CITY — Jackie Holt, 76, died on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Holt was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church. He was a member of Teamsters Union No. 236, retired from McLean Trucking, and helped the Super 8 Motel with maintenance work.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Brenda Holt of Calvert City; a son, Jasen Holt of Benton; two daughters, Jacqueline Roberts of Calvert City and Jennifer Riddle of Reidland; a brother, Eddie Holt of Paducah; and three grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by parents, Sam and Dorothy Holt; a sister; and a granddaughter.
Friends may call at Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center at noon Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday at Providence Cemetery. The Rev. Barry Fondaw will officiate.
Memorial contributions be made to: Bailey Holt Nursing Scholarship, Att: Nancy Armstrong, Murray State University, 120 Mason Hall, Murray, KY 42071.
Condolences for the family may be left at morrowfuneralchapel.com.
Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.