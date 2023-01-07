Jackie Harris, 81, of West Paducah, passed away at 1:46 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Providence Pointe Healthcare.

Jackie was born in Paducah on Friday, Dec. 12, 1941, and was the son of Don and Mary English. He served his country in the U.S. Navy aboard the Destroyer, USS MacDonough DL-8. Mr. Harris retired as a captain with 31 years as a firefighter for the city of Paducah. Jackie was a devoted father and grandfather.

Service information

Jan 9
Funeral Ceremony
Monday, January 9, 2023
11:00AM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
Jan 9
Visitation
Monday, January 9, 2023
9:00AM-11:00AM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
