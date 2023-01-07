Jackie Harris, 81, of West Paducah, passed away at 1:46 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Providence Pointe Healthcare.
Jackie was born in Paducah on Friday, Dec. 12, 1941, and was the son of Don and Mary English. He served his country in the U.S. Navy aboard the Destroyer, USS MacDonough DL-8. Mr. Harris retired as a captain with 31 years as a firefighter for the city of Paducah. Jackie was a devoted father and grandfather.
Mr. Harris is survived by his sons, Ricky Harris (Shauna) and Nicky Harris, all of West Paducah; and his grandsons, Jackson, Isaiah and Jacob Harris.
Mr. Harris was preceded in death by his parents, Don English and Mary Manley English.
Funeral services are scheduled for noon Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Paul Wingfield officiating. Burial will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-noon Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at the funeral home.
To send flowers to the family of Jackie Harris, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.