LEDBETTER — Jackie H. Durard, 81, of Ledbetter, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 26, 2023, at his home with his family by his side.

Jackie put the Lord first and foremost in his life being a faithful member of Ledbetter Church of Christ all his life. He and his brother farmed the farm until the 80’s. He loved the farm. He went to work at ISP/Ashland Chemicals and was there for 35 years retiring in 2004. He loved sports, especially Kentucky basketball. He started playing golf in 2002 and became an avid golfer. He excelled and won several senior tournaments. He has a trophy deer and a mounted largemouth bass on his wall.

