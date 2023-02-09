LEDBETTER — Jackie H. Durard, 81, of Ledbetter, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 26, 2023, at his home with his family by his side.
Jackie put the Lord first and foremost in his life being a faithful member of Ledbetter Church of Christ all his life. He and his brother farmed the farm until the 80’s. He loved the farm. He went to work at ISP/Ashland Chemicals and was there for 35 years retiring in 2004. He loved sports, especially Kentucky basketball. He started playing golf in 2002 and became an avid golfer. He excelled and won several senior tournaments. He has a trophy deer and a mounted largemouth bass on his wall.
He taught his sons all his talents from repairing cars to using guns, to fishing, hunting, and being moral and honest. His grands were his pride and joy as with his sons, never too busy to stop and help with whatever they needed. He followed six of them all over the state watching them play golf tournaments. Others were followed in softball and volleyball. So proud of each and every one.
Surviving is his wife of 60 years, Brenda Durard of Ledbetter; three sons, Howie (Jodi) Durard of Ledbetter, Tim (Regina) Durard of Gilbertsville, Chad (Cheryl) Durard of Ledbetter; one brother, Douglas “Nubbin” Durard of Fredonia; eight grandchildren, Kara Shea Dowdy, Tesa LuAnne Con, Laken Durard Travelstead, Keely Durard, Ashley Floyd, Austin Walters, Tana Durard, Tara Durard; 16 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Howard and Magdalene Calender Durard; one sister, Marcia Smith; and one brother, Donald Durard.
Funeral services will be at noon Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Lindsey Funeral Home with David Myers officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Ledbetter.
Friends may visit the family from 5 — 8 p.m. Friday or 11 a.m. to service hour Saturday at the funeral home.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
