DYERSBURG — Jackie Don Wesson, 74, of Dyersburg, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020, at Harborview of Dyersburg.
Jackie was born on December 21, 1945, in Paducah, Kentucky, to the late J.D. and Edith Mae Nance Wesson. He was a civil investigator with Kelly Law Firm and was a member of West Dyersburg Church of Christ. Jackie was an avid golfer, fisherman, hunter, and former youth baseball coach. He proudly served his county in the United States Army.
Private graveside services will be held at Dyer County Memorial Gardens with Bro. Jim Chamblee, Bro. Chuck Morris and Bro. Rick Crawford officiating. Dyersburg Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Paula Kay Wesson of Dyersburg; two sons, Scot Wesson (Amy) of Dyersburg, and Chris Wesson of Memphis; a sister, Mary Jane Hodges (Ronnie) of Paducah, Kentucky; three grandchildren, Rachel Wesson, Ryan Wesson, and Jack Wesson; two nieces, Tammy Hodges and Nicole Burks, both of Murray, Kentucky; and a nephew, Tim Hodges of Murray, Kentucky.
Pallbearers will be Jack Wesson, Eddie Shults, Gary Davis, Randy Gregory, Mark Johnston, Scot Wesson, and Chris Wesson.
