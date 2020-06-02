BENTON — Jackie Clayton Bohannon, 93 of Benton, died on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah. She was a homemaker and member of Briensburg Baptist Church.
Born Sunday, September 19, 1926, in Birmingham, she was the daughter of the late Paul Clayton and the late Laurene (Sassen) Clayton.
Surviving are son, Stan Bohannon, wife Brenda of Benton; sister, Mildred Jaco of Benton; son-in-law, Gary Freeman of Benton; grandchildren, Dana (Alan) Titsworth of Benton, Tony (Tammy) Bohannon of Paducah, Mandy (Brett) Brasher of Benton, Tim (Tara) Bohannon of Benton; great-grandchildren, Tanner Brasher of Benton, Nash Brasher of Benton, Audrey (Michael) Wynn of Paducah, Weston Titsworth of Benton, Haley (Brandon) Thurman of Benton, Taylor Paige Bohannon of Benton, Alex Bohannon of Paducah, Chaney Ramage of Benton, Lucas Bohannon of Paducah, Lacey Bohannon of Benton, Bella Bohannon of Benton; great-great grandchildren, Brayson Thurman of Benton, Gunner Titsworth of Benton, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Max “Red” Bohannon Jr.; daughter, Paula Bohannon Freeman; brother, Edward Eugene Clayton; sisters, Beatrice Lamb, Chlotile Noles, Jo Francis Fieldson.
A private funeral service will be held for family and extended family at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Briensburg Baptist Church with the Rev. C.C. Brasher and Rev. Brad Walker officiating.
Interment will follow in Birmingham Cemetery, Benton.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Collier Funeral Home, 211 West 5th, Benton, KY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Birmingham Cemetery Fund c/o Iris Sims, 492 Denver Lane, Benton, KY 42025.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.