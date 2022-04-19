MELBER — Jackie Cavanaugh, 82, of Melber passed away at 8:54 a.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, at his residence.
Mr. Cavanaugh was a utility contractor and a member of Melber Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Shirley Cavanaugh of Melber; two sons, Jimmy (Sharr) Cavanaugh of Paducah, Mark (Tina) Cavanaugh of Paducah; one daughter, Teresa (Barry) Dickson of Melber; two brothers, Marvin Cavanaugh of Boaz, Curtis Cavanaugh Jr. of Dothan, Alabama; eight grandchildren, Nikki, Derek, Amy, Amanda, Kristian, Jesse, Michael, Kayla; 17 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis Cavanaugh and Alice (Futrell) Cavanaugh; threee brothers, Donald L. Cavanaugh, Bobby Cavanaugh, William Cavanaugh.
There will be no service or visitation held at this time.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to American Cancer Society, 3140 Parisa Drive, Paducah, KY 42003.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.