Jackie C. Brown Sr., 86, slipped from his broken and bent body into the loving arms of his savior, Jesus Christ, on March 1, 2023. He is now standing straight and tall. He was born on Jan. 16, 1937, during the flood of Paducah.

Jackie was a U.S. Marine Corps sergeant in his younger years and was honorably discharged. He later worked as chief engineer for Crounse Corp., where he retired.

