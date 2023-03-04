Jackie C. Brown Sr., 86, slipped from his broken and bent body into the loving arms of his savior, Jesus Christ, on March 1, 2023. He is now standing straight and tall. He was born on Jan. 16, 1937, during the flood of Paducah.
Jackie was a U.S. Marine Corps sergeant in his younger years and was honorably discharged. He later worked as chief engineer for Crounse Corp., where he retired.
Jackie also worked and retired from the Paducah city school system and was owner and operator of Brown’s Water Quality. He was a member of Paducah Masonic Lodge No. 127 Free and Accepted Masons and a member of Massac United Methodist Church.
Jackie loved telling stories of his childhood adventures. He enjoyed metal detecting, fishing and skeet shooting. He and his family had many fun days playing Rook, Trivial Pursuit and Jenga. Most of all, Jackie was devoted to his family and enjoyed being Popaw to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Rest now, Daddy. You will always be our HERO.
Jackie is survived by his childhood sweetheart and wife of 67 years, Martha Perdew Brown; daughter Sheryl Brown Hosick of Paducah, Kentucky; son Jackie C. Brown Jr. and wife, Angie, of Paducah, Kentucky; three grandchildren, Stephen Hosick, Kelly Hosick and Jackie Brown III and wife, Courtney; four great-grandchildren, Alexander Hosick, Olivia Brown, Elliot Brown and Sawyer Brown; beloved brother Phillip Brown and wife, Leesa; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hervie and Billie Williams Brown; brothers Tommy Brown and Vernon Brown; and sister Emma Love Buford.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, March 6, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with the Rev. John Smithmier and the Rev. Bill Miller officiating. Entombment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home where Masonic rites will be held at 12:30 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to The Gideons International, Paducah East Camp, P.O. Box 8436, Paducah, KY 42002.
