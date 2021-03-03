Jackie Blasingim, 70, of Paducah, died on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center of Paducah.
He is survived by two daughters, Melissa Clapp and Hope Terry; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Buella Blasingim; and three brothers.
Friends may call 9-11 a.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home. Services will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Dennis Lawrence officiating. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
