Jackie Denise Adams, 62, of Paducah, passed away Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, 8 a.m. at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
She is survived by her husband, Willie Adams; two daughters, Melissa Moore and Aleatha Moore, both of Paducah; four grandchildren; three brothers, Johnny Moore and Bobby Moore, both of Chicago, Illinois, and James Moore of Washington, D.C.; five sisters, Wanda Vinson of Cleveland, Ohio, Kathy Dillard of Paducah, Tammy Lloyd, Shelia Branch and Catherine Andrews, all of Chicago, Illinois; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her son, George Prather, Jr.; her parents, William Tyree Moore and Roberta Davis Moore; her step-father, Clarence Moore; three sisters and one brother.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home. Rev. Glenda Adams Cleaves will officiate and burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Friends may also call at the funeral home on Tuesday from noon until the funeral hour.
Due to state mandated COVID-19 restrictions, you are asked to wear both masks and gloves and maintain a social distance in our facilities.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
