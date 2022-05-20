LOWES — Jack Wilkerson, 83, of Lowes, passed away at 4:39 a.m. Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield.
He was a member of the Mt. Olivet Baptist Church where he served as deacon and music director for over 40 years, he was co-owner of Col. Paul Wilkerson & Sons Real Estate and Auction Co. in Lowes, past president and co-owner of the Bank of Lowes, member of the Kentucky Auctioneers Hall of Fame, past president of the Kentucky Auctioneers Association, past president of Mayfield Rotary Club, past president of the Mayfield-Graves County Board of Realtors, past master of the Folsomdale Masonic Lodge #283, recipient of the Graves County Pioneer Award, score keeper for Lowes & Graves County High School basketball teams of 50 years.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Nancy Smith Wilkerson; two sons, Greg (Judy) Wilkerson of Lowes; Richie (Marcy Bowland) Wilkerson of Lowes; one sister, Dorothy McClellan of Lowes; six grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Col. Paul and Margueritte Oliver Wilkerson; daughter, Jackie Manning; grandson, Derek Manning; two sisters, Barbara Eddings and Bonnie Harris; two brothers, Bennie Joe and Houston Wilkerson.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday May 23, 2022, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with Dr. Paul Wilkerson, Rev. Tim Ivey, and Nathan Wilkerson officiating. Burial will follow in the Lowes Cemetery.
Friends may call after 5 p.m. Sunday, at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield. Mason Service will be held at 8:30 a.m. Monday by the Folsomdale Masonic Lodge #283.
Pallbearers will be grandchildren- Nathan Wilkerson, Dr. Paul Wilkerson, Kristin Hays, Sarah Wilkerson, Karly Maxwell and Kylee Wilkerson. Honorary pallbearers will be the Col. Paul Wilkerson & Sons Real Estate and Auction Company Staff.
