METROPOLIS — Jack W. Mizell, 81, of Metropolis, passed away at 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021, at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church with Rev. Timothy A. Bean officiating. Burial will follow in the Metropolis Memorial Gardens.
Jack worked for Henry Whitman then went to work at Missouri Portland and retired from LaFarge in 2002. He was a member of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4 Rivers Corvette Club, Antique Auto Club of America, Coastguard Auxiliary where he served as a commander, and he was a MSHA trainer.
Jack is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Sandra (Crayton) Mizell; children, Todd Mizell, Nanette Spore and husband Jeff, David Mizell and wife Amy; grandchildren, Christine Graham and husband Jeremy, Nikki Gentry and husband Andrew, Chalon Spore, and wife Elaney, Wyatt Wayne Mizell; great-grandchildren, Elianna Marie Graham, Myla Rose Graham, Elizabeth “Eliza” Gentry; brother, Jerry Mizell, and wife Sharon; several nieces and nephews.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Julian and Ethel (Childers) Mizell.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 28, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Memorials may be made in Jack’s name to St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 520 Ferry Street, Metropolis, Illinois 62960.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.aikins
