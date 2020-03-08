Jack Ray Henley, 88, of Paducah, passed away at 1:32 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center. He was born in Columbus, Kentucky.
Jack was retired from Phelps Farm & Home Southern States Store. He was a member of Bellview Baptist Church where he served as Trustee, Head Usher, taught Sunday School and served on the Property Committee. Jack served in the United States Army during the Korean War.
He is survived by his two daughters, Debra Jo (Tommy) Edwards of Ledbetter; and Janet Lee (Bill) Gildersleeve of Evansville, Indiana; sister, Virginia Bryan of Paducah; brother, Lindy Henley of Columbus; three grandchildren, Laura Elisabeth Poole of Clinton, Jordon Thomas Ray Edwards of Reidland and Olivia Lee Gildersleeve of Evansville, Indiana; two great-grandchildren, Jack Poole and Lillian Nova Poole; several nieces and nephews.
Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Nova Lee Bencini Henley; three sisters, and two brothers. His parents were William E. Henley and Ina Hollingsworth Henley.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Mike Nolen officiating. Burial with military rites will follow at Brook Hill Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Zion Cemetery in Columbus, KY. You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
