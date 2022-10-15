Jack R. “Randy” Hughes, 66, of Paducah, passed away at 3:18 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at his residence.
Randy was a retired Engineer for P & L Railway, a member of Highland Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Paducah where he served as a deacon, was on the Mission Committee and Maintenance Committee.
He is survived by his wife, Debby (Hayden) Hughes of Paducah; parents, Charles “Buddy” and Mahaska (Ivy) Cooper of Paducah; three sons, Richard Hughes of Paducah, Jack R. Hughes Jr. of Paducah, Anthony (Ashley) Hughes of Paducah; one stepdaughter, Desiree (Chris) Albritton of Symsonia; two brothers, Rick (Crysta) Hughes of Paducah, Bobby (Tina) Hughes of Possum Trot; three sisters, Brenda (Ricky) Allcock of Reidland, Nancy Hughes Gross of Ledbetter, Pam (Bud) Russell of Ballard County; seven grandchildren, Landon Hughes, Gavin Hughes, Westyn Hughes, Kylie Hughes, Kenadi Hughes, Cooper Hughes, Hayden Blackford; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, J R Hughes; one sister, Marilyn Reed; and one brother, Larry Hughes.
Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Bud Russell officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Paducah.
Visitation will be held from 3—6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to Highland C.P. Church Missions, 3950 Lovelaceville Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
