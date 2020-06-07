Jack “Pops” Bowman, 77, of Bardwell passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at his home.
Jack was born in Ballard County on July 21, 1942, to James Roy Bowman and Capanah Allensworth Bowman.
Jack spent his life proudly protecting the people of Carlisle County by working as a law enforcement officer with the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Department. He was a loyal Christian and believer of the Baptist faith.
Jack stayed busy by joining the Fraternal Order of Police, the National Rifle Association and even became a Kentucky Colonel. He had a passion for the outdoors and could often be found fishing and hunting in his spare time. Above all else, Jack was a beloved family man and will be remembered as being a loving husband, father and “Pops” to his grandkids.
Jack is survived by his devoted wife of 56 years, Patricia Teeter Bowman; one daughter, Wendy Ann Bowman of Bardwell; two sons, Glen “Scooter” Bowman (Pam) of Bardwell and John Bowman (Sarah) of Cunningham; two sisters, Freeda Sullivan of Arlington and Frances Owens of Clinton; six grandchildren, Jace Bowman of Paducah, Kelsey Lindsey (Christopher) of Benton, Addie Brooks Bowman and Carter Bowman of Cunningham and Jackie Mitchell and Josh Mitchell of Bardwell; two great-grandchildren, Jake Mitchell and Aurora Mitchell; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Danie Collins; and two brothers, Jerold Bowman and DeWayne Bowman.
Funeral services for Mr. Bowman will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell with family friend Jerry Lock officiating. Burial will follow at Elsey Cemetery in Bardwell.
A visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell.
Expressions of sympathy can be made in memory of Jack Bowman to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 and to the Mississippi Baptist Church, 3159 Ky. 123, Bardwell, KY 42023.
