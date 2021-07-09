METROPOLIS, Ill. — Jack Mizell, 84, of Metropolis, passed away at 10:14 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at the Massac Memorial Hospital.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at the IOOF Cemetery in Metropolis with Robin Mizell officiating.
Jack was a member of 4th and Park Street Church of Christ in Metropolis.
Jack is survived by his daughters, Cindy Mizell and Carmen Beeding; sons, Jack Mizell and wife Tammy and Sam Mizell; 11 grandchildren, Joel Kennedy, Lasha Kommer, Emily LaMarre, Benjamen Kennedy, Grace Kennedy, Rose Kennedy, Jake Mizell, Kristi Gillette, Drew Mizell, Cheyenne Mizell, and Cierra Mizell; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Duncan; brother, David Mizell and wife Marie; several nieces and nephews.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Mizell and Virginia (Robertson) Mizell Fulkerson; stepfather, John Fulkerson; wife of 64 years, Imogene Mizell; sisters, Patricia Collier, Wanda Pollard, and Alice Pollard.
Memorials may be made in Jack’s name to 4th and Park Street Church of Christ, 320 Park Street, Metropolis, IL 62960.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.aikins
