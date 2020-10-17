IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. — Jack L. Powell, 80, of Iron Mountain, formerly of Melber, Kentucky, died Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Powell served in the U.S. Army. He was retired from the McCracken County Board of Education, where he worked for 15 years. He was of the Methodist faith.
Mr. Powell is survived by his sisters, Mary Alice Brown, Dorothy Cathey, Shirley Orr; brothers, James, Larry and wife Diane, Bill, Terry and wife Charlotte, John Wayne and wife Marsha; and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves his companion, Marian Bubloni; her sons, Michael, Mark, and Rick; eight grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren of Iron Mountain.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Connie Elaine Powell; sister, Martha (Tootie) Turner. His parents were Mary Lou and Lawrence Powell.
There will be no services in Paducah at this time. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
