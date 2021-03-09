METROPOLIS, Ill. — Jack Honey, 80, of Metropolis, passed away Friday, March 5, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah. Jack’s family whom he loved dearly was by his side.
Jack was born January 7, 1941, to John and Dimple Honey. He was married on July 24, 1964, to Cheryl Eddleman.
He was a member of Heartland Church in Paducah and had served in several capacities there through the years. He was proud of his four years of service to our country in the US Air Force. After college he worked 30 years at Allied Signal/Honeywell. He enjoyed golf outings with friends and most of all his drag racing days with his brother Jim and working with him on the car.
Jack is survived by his wife of 56 years, Cheryl; daughter, Lora (Jay) Byassee; son, Brad Honey; granddaughters, Sarah (Wes) Brown and Erin Byassee; brother, Jim (Cheri) Honey; nieces and nephews and other relatives.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a baby daughter in 1971.
Services for Jack Honey will be private with interment in Green Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to the ACTS Program at Heartland Church (a clothing and food program for the needy), 4777 Alben Barkley Dr., Paducah, KY 42001.
Crain Funeral Home in Ullin is in charge of the arrangements.
To view the full obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family visit www.crainsonline.com.
