Jack E. Henderson, 89, of Paducah, died Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah. He was born the son of the late Ted Henderson and the late Erma Morris Henderson. Jack retired from Floresheim Shoe Factory after 38 years. He enjoyed being a part of “A New Beginning” and attended Fellowship Assembly of Jesus Christ.
Funeral services were held Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at Keeling & Goodman Funeral Home in Paducah with Reverend Rocky Hill officiating. Burial followed in Oakland Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Keeling & Goodman Funeral Home in Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his daughter, Jacqueline “Cricket” (John) Tedford, of Paducah; his granddaughter, Chelsy Tedford, of Paducah; and his sister, Velda Hobbs, of Paducah.
Jack is preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Henderson; his son, Barren Keith Henderson; five brothers; and two sisters.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.